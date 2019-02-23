Man found dead near Premier Inn hotel in Harrogate

Have your say

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man near a budget hotel in Harrogate.

The incident occurred on Springfield Avenue, near to the Premier Inn, at 1.24pm on Saturday).

Police officers and paramedics attempted to revive the man but he sadly dead at Harrogate District Hospital. Next of kin have not yet been informed.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12190033762.