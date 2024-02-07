Man dies falling off crane in Leeds city centre after 'entering' construction site on Central Road
Police said they received a report at around 8am this morning (February 7) of a body of a man found at a construction site on Central Road in Leeds city centre.
Officers believes that the man had "entered" the site late last night and fallen off a height from a crane. He was not a member of staff working at the site.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not believed to be suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added in a statement.
A scene and road closures remain in place while the circumstances surrounding the incident are established.