Man dies falling off crane in Leeds city centre after 'entering' construction site on Central Road

A scene has been put in place in Leeds city centre after a man was found dead at a construction site.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
Police said they received a report at around 8am this morning (February 7) of a body of a man found at a construction site on Central Road in Leeds city centre.

Officers believes that the man had "entered" the site late last night and fallen off a height from a crane. He was not a member of staff working at the site.

A scene has been put in place in Leeds city centre after a man was found dead at a construction site. Picture by Yorkshire Evening Post
A scene has been put in place in Leeds city centre after a man was found dead at a construction site. Picture by Yorkshire Evening Post
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not believed to be suspicious, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added in a statement.

A scene and road closures remain in place while the circumstances surrounding the incident are established.

