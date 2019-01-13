Man deliberately run over by 4x4 in Leeds street brawl

Have your say

A man was run over by a 4x4 which then collided with a wall during a street fight in Harehills last night.

Two men have been arrested following the disturbance in the Conways just after 8pm on Saturday.

Police said a Mitsubishi Shogun collided with a man in what is thought to be a targeted attack. The vehicle then crashed into a wall before a fight took place in the street.

The incident is being treated as an assault and affray.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment and police enquiries are ongoing.