Man challenges 'grave thief' in Leeds cemetery

Police searched a graveyard in Leeds after reports a man had been seen stealing ornaments from burial plots.

The incident happened at Harehills Cemetery just before 7pm last night.

A member of the public confronted the man before calling police.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The incident happened at the cemetery on Coldcotes Avenue in Leeds when a male was seen crouching down near to a grave and was seen with a bag full of items.

"The caller challenged the male and he fled towards the exit of cemetery.

"Officers searched the area yesterday evening. It is unclear whether any items were taken from the cemetery."

Andrea Lousada claimed on Facebook to be the person who had witnessed the theft. Posting on Leedsface, he said:

"Well tonight I caught someone stealing from graves in Harehills yet again! He had a bag of ornaments. After a scuffle I was unable to get the bag off of him.

"I know some will think it's foolish to confront them, however I will not sit back and watch knowing that they could be nicking from my son's grave.".