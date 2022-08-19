Man, 25, dies after crash in Huddersfield
A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in Huddersfield last night.
The incident happened shortly before midnight and involved a Jaguar FX travelling on St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane, and a Mercedes GLC travelling on Gas Works Lane towards the crossroads.
The vehicles collided on the crossroads and resulted in an occupant of the Jaguar, a 25-year-old, suffering fatal injuries.
Shortly before the collision, the Jaguar had been requested to stop by police, which it did, before driving off again as officers approached the vehicle.
Due to the circumstances of this collision the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to it or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220455768.