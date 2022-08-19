Man, 25, dies after crash in Huddersfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly before midnight and involved a Jaguar FX travelling on St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane, and a Mercedes GLC travelling on Gas Works Lane towards the crossroads.

The vehicles collided on the crossroads and resulted in an occupant of the Jaguar, a 25-year-old, suffering fatal injuries.

Shortly before the collision, the Jaguar had been requested to stop by police, which it did, before driving off again as officers approached the vehicle.

St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane. PIC: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the circumstances of this collision the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.