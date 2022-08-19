News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Man, 25, dies after crash in Huddersfield

A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in Huddersfield last night.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:19 am

The incident happened shortly before midnight and involved a Jaguar FX travelling on St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane, and a Mercedes GLC travelling on Gas Works Lane towards the crossroads.

The vehicles collided on the crossroads and resulted in an occupant of the Jaguar, a 25-year-old, suffering fatal injuries.

Shortly before the collision, the Jaguar had been requested to stop by police, which it did, before driving off again as officers approached the vehicle.

St Andrew’s Road towards the crossroads with Gas Works Lane. PIC: Google

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
East Leeds area ‘out of control’ due to gangs of motorcyle-riding ‘hooligans’, r...

Due to the circumstances of this collision the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the circumstances leading up to it or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220455768.

JaguarHuddersfieldCCTVMercedesWest Yorkshire Police