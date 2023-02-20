Major powercut hits north Leeds and Otley as more than 600 homes face hours without electricity
A major powercut has left over 600 homes without electricity this morning (20 February).
Northern Powergrid has switched off power to over 600 homes in north Leeds and Otley whilst their engineers work on the cables and equipment.
In a tweet, Northern Powergrid said it hoped power would be restored by 4pm. In a separate, conflicting note, it said it was aiming to restore power by 9.15am.
The tweet read: “#Powercut is affecting LS16 8 & LS21 1 postcode area. We are expecting the supply to be restored by 4 pm. Report your power cut online to be kept updated.”