Major powercut hits north Leeds and Otley as more than 600 homes face hours without electricity

A major powercut has left over 600 homes without electricity this morning (20 February).

By Abi Whistance
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 8:14am

Northern Powergrid has switched off power to over 600 homes in north Leeds and Otley whilst their engineers work on the cables and equipment.

In a tweet, Northern Powergrid said it hoped power would be restored by 4pm. In a separate, conflicting note, it said it was aiming to restore power by 9.15am.

The tweet read: “#Powercut is affecting LS16 8 & LS21 1 postcode area. We are expecting the supply to be restored by 4 pm. Report your power cut online to be kept updated.

A large power cut has hit parts of Leeds (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
