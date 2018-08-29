Major Leeds road set to remain closed ALL DAY due to gas leak

A major road in Leeds will remain closed all day after a gas leak forced its closure.

The A64 is closed due to the leak, which began on Tuesday (August 28), with engineers on site attempting to fix the problem o n the westbound carriageway.

Northern Gas said in a statement: "Northern Gas Networks engineers will work throughout the day today (Wednesday 29th August) to repair a leak on a medium pressure gas pipe on the A64 in Leeds.

"The leak was reported through the National Gas Emergency Service yesterday (Tuesday 28th August) and the area was immediately made safe. Engineers have worked throughout the night on a section of the road between Main Street and Occupation Lane, and will continue the work today to repair the damage.

"Unfortunately, the road closure on the A64 towards Leeds coming off the A1m at Junction 44 will remain in place throughout today."

Motorists on the A1(M) trying to get to Leeds are advised to use the following diversions:

Travelling northbound on the A1(M):

Continue north to Junction 45 and leave on the A58, join the A6120 and then on to the A64.

Travelling southbound on the A1(M):

Continue to Junction 46 at Colton and then use the A6120 and then rejoin the A64.

If anyone smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide please call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

