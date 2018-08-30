Main Leeds road set to remain closed for a SECOND day following gas leak

A Leeds road that has been closed for over 24 hours is set to remain shut through Thursday.

The A64 is closed due to the leak, which began on the evening of Tuesday (August 28) and continued all through Wednesday, with engineers on site attempting to fix the problem on the westbound carriageway.

And now, Highways England are advising motorists that the busy road in and out of Leeds isn't set to re-open uon Thursday, offering an alternative route which could add a further ten minutes on to your journey.

Northern Gas Network said in a statement: "Northern Gas Networks engineers will continue to work throughout the day on Thursday 30th August to repair a leak on a medium pressure gas pipe on the A64 in Leeds.

"The leak was reported through the National Gas Emergency Service on Tuesday and the area was immediately made safe. Engineers have been working on a section of the road between Main Street and Occupation Lane, and will continue the work today to repair the damage.

The scene on the A64 in Leeds on Wednesday. PIC: Highways England

"Unfortunately, the road closure on the A64 towards Leeds coming off the A1m at Junction 44 will remain in place throughout Thursday and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause motorists."

Motorists on the A1(M) trying to get to Leeds are advised to use the following diversions:

Travelling northbound on the A1(M):

Continue north to Junction 45 and leave on the A58, join the A6120 and then on to the A64.

Travelling southbound on the A1(M):

Continue to Junction 46 at Colton and then use the A6120 and then rejoin the A64.

If anyone smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide please call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

