Magical festive fun at Leeds' Merrion Centre as it begins its countdown to Christmas

Christmas is coming early to the Merrion Centre as it launches its largest festive celebration to date.

On Saturday November 10, it will launch its largest ever Christmas celebration with their first ever ‘Merrion’s Magical Christmas’ fun day.

Surprises are planned throughout the day as the centre stages a host of family entertainment which is set to leave shoppers full of festive spirit.

Kicking off from noon and going through to 4pm, pop-up acts include Britain’s Got Talent dance act Scandalous Productions, a gospel choir and Peppa Pig.

A giant Snow Lion will casually be sauntering through the crowds, accompanied by Candy Cane Stilt walkers, a real life Mirror Man and baubles on roller skates giving away Christmas goodies.

And of course the day would not be complete without Christmas songs playing in the background.

James Broughton, Head of Marketing and PR of Town Centre Securities who own the Merrion Centre, said: “November 10 will see us launch our largest Christmas celebration event to date. We wanted to provide a point of difference this year to mark the start of the festive season and ‘Merrion’s Magical Christmas’ will do just that.

“With so many great new additions to the centre’s mix of retail and leisure outlets this year, we’re confident that this Christmas will prove even more popular as new and regular visitors come to experience the Merrion Centre and Arena Quarter .

“We can’t wait to celebrate and officially kick off the countdown to Christmas 2018.”