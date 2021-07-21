M621 in Leeds between Crown Point and Hunslet fully closed due to car fire with huge delays
The M621 in Leeds has been closed due to a car fire - with huge delays in the area.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:31 pm
The M621 clockwise between J3 for Crown Point and J4 for Hunslet has been fully closed, Highways England said.
The closure is due to a car fire.
West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are both on the scene.
Speeds have reduced to 5mph on average in the area.
The AA reported: "Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays easing on M621 Eastbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor).
"Average speed five mph."