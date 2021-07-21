M621 in Leeds between Crown Point and Hunslet fully closed due to car fire with huge delays

The M621 clockwise between J3 for Crown Point and J4 for Hunslet has been fully closed, Highways England said.

The closure is due to a car fire.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are both on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M621 clockwise between J3 for Crown Point and J4 for Hunslet has been fully closed, Highways England said.

Speeds have reduced to 5mph on average in the area.

The AA reported: "Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays easing on M621 Eastbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor).