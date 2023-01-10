News you can trust since 1890
M62 westbound incident: Live updates as vehicle fire causes traffic delays on motorway near Leeds

Delays have been reported on the M62 westbound near Leeds due to a vehicle fire.

By Tom Coates
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:19pm

Scroll down for live updates.

Delays have been reported between J22 and J23 (pictured) on the M62 westbound. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

M62 westbound vehicle fire updates

Show new updates

Incident confirmation

Incident cleared

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 2.40pm on Tuesday to a VW Golf on fire on the M62 westbound between Junction 23 and Junction 22. Two engines from Huddersfield attended, crews gave minor first aid treatment to one person. One hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames. Crews left the scene at 3.15pm.”

