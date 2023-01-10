M62 westbound incident: Live updates as vehicle fire causes traffic delays on motorway near Leeds
Delays have been reported on the M62 westbound near Leeds due to a vehicle fire.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 2.40pm on Tuesday to a VW Golf on fire on the M62 westbound between Junction 23 and Junction 22. Two engines from Huddersfield attended, crews gave minor first aid treatment to one person. One hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames. Crews left the scene at 3.15pm.”
