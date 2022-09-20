M62 near Leeds sees two lanes close after oil spill causes chaos at Pontefract and Normanton
Lanes one and two are currently closed on the M62 westbound between junction 32 at Pontefract and junction 31 in Normanton following a crash.
By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:26 pm
Highway services are on currently on the scene clearing an oil spillage.
There are long delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times.
Follow our liveblog for more information.
Oil spill causes chaos on two lanes of M62
Lanes reopened but delays still expected
Long delays expected
