Live

M62: Live updates as all traffic stopped on westbound motorway near Leeds due to vehicle fire

Traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound near Leeds due to a vehicle fire.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
All traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound due to a vehicle fireAll traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound due to a vehicle fire
All traffic has been stopped on the M62 westbound due to a vehicle fire

Traffic has been stopped between Junction 25 for Brighouse and Junction 24 for Huddersfield and images from cameras over the carriageway show that heavy traffic has built up.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “More information to follow shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:

Live as all traffic stopped on M62 near Leeds due to vehicle fire

Show new updates
16:04 BST

Photo from the scene

The below picture was taken on one of the motorway cameras above the M62 westbound where traffic has built up.

15:56 BST

Delays of 30 minutes

National Highways has said that there are delays of 30 minutes on top of normal journey time as emergency crews deal with a vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway.

15:53 BST

All traffic stopped

The below post has been issued by National Highways on this ongoing issue:

