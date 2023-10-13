Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Live

M62: Live as multi-vehicle crash near Wakefield and Leeds causes lane closure and miles of traffic

Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 following a multiple-vehicle crash near Wakefield.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One lane has been closed on the M62 westbound between junction 30 for Wakefield and junction 29 for the M1 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on the scene and recovery on route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways states that there is four miles of congestion on the approach and approximately 30 minute delays.

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:

Miles of traffic on M62 following multi-vehicle crash

Show new updates
09:42 BST

Police issue statement

West Yorkshire Police have said that this incident was reported at 7.40am today. They said that three vehicles were involved and one person taken to hospital as a precaution. Two vehicles are being recovered.

09:17 BST

All lanes reopened

All lanes have now reopened but traffic remains on the approach

09:08 BST

One lane closed

Related topics:WakefieldLeedsM62Emergency servicesNational Highways