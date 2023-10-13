Live
M62: Live as multi-vehicle crash near Wakefield and Leeds causes lane closure and miles of traffic
Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 following a multiple-vehicle crash near Wakefield.
One lane has been closed on the M62 westbound between junction 30 for Wakefield and junction 29 for the M1 due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on the scene and recovery on route.
National Highways states that there is four miles of congestion on the approach and approximately 30 minute delays.
For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:
Key Events
Police issue statement
West Yorkshire Police have said that this incident was reported at 7.40am today. They said that three vehicles were involved and one person taken to hospital as a precaution. Two vehicles are being recovered.
All lanes reopened
All lanes have now reopened but traffic remains on the approach