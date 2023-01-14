M62 Leeds crash: Live updates after crash causes miles of congestion on West Yorkshire motorway
Drivers were faced with long queues and delays earlier on the M62 eastbound following a collision near Leeds.
The eastbound carriageway was closed on Saturday evening following a crash between junctions 26 and 27 for Cleackheaton and Leeds respectively. National Highways stated that there was two and a half miles of congestion earlier and delays of around 35 minutes.
Police, ambulance and traffic officers were at the scene and the collision was cleared to the hard shoulder and traffic released in all lanes at around 5.30pm.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information about this incident,