M62 Leeds crash: Live updates after crash causes miles of congestion on West Yorkshire motorway

Drivers were faced with long queues and delays earlier on the M62 eastbound following a collision near Leeds.

By Charles Gray
3 hours ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 7:09pm
There is currently miles of congestion on the M62 eastbound near Leeds
The eastbound carriageway was closed on Saturday evening following a crash between junctions 26 and 27 for Cleackheaton and Leeds respectively. National Highways stated that there was two and a half miles of congestion earlier and delays of around 35 minutes.

Police, ambulance and traffic officers were at the scene and the collision was cleared to the hard shoulder and traffic released in all lanes at around 5.30pm.

Over two miles of congestion

Traffic held on the M62 eastbound

Picture from the scene

This picture from Motorway Cameras shows traffic building up on the M62 eastbound.

Emergency services contacted

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information about this incident,

M62 cleared and reopened

