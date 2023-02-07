M1 reopened after three vehicle crash near Wakefield causes miles of traffic back to Barnsley and huge delays
The M1 northbound has been reopened following a three vehicle crash this morning (Tuesday) near Wakefield.
National Highways reported that the road was closed within junction 39 and that traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
Traffic had built up back to junction 37 for Barnsley and there were long delays of over an hour, with drivers asked to allow extra time for their journeys.
National Highways issued the below tweet this morning regarding the closures on the M1 northbound near Wakefield:
Below is a picture taken from Motorway Cameras from within junction 38 on the M1 northbound showing the level of traffic building:
According to the below screenshot taken from Google traffic - which provides a live image of the levels of traffic - heavy traffic has built on the M1 northbound all the way from Wakefield where the crash has happened back to Barnsley in South Yorkshire:
Highways England has provided an update on this incident, saying that the northbound road remains closed while recovery work is ongoing. There are long delays of over 60 minutes and traffic is now backed up to junction 37 for Barnsley.
West Yorkshire Police have said that they were called about the incident at 6:13am this morning (Tuesday) and that the incident was a three vehicle collision.