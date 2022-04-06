At 2.47pm today, police were called to reports of a concern for safety involving a male on the M1 southbound carriageway, near Wakefield.

A police spokesperson: "He is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling from height.

The M1 is closed in both directions between junction 40 and junction 41 (Photo: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk)

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and road closures remain in place at this time."

The M1 is closed in both directions between junction 40 and junction 41.