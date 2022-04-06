M1 police incident: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after 'falling from height'
Police have closed the M1 near Leeds after a man was seriously injured after "falling from height".
By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:34 pm
At 2.47pm today, police were called to reports of a concern for safety involving a male on the M1 southbound carriageway, near Wakefield.
A police spokesperson: "He is believed to have suffered serious injuries after falling from height.
"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing and road closures remain in place at this time."
The M1 is closed in both directions between junction 40 and junction 41.
There are severe delays building and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.