Delays on M1 near Leeds as police on scene of 'medical incident' with driver rushed to hospital
Traffic was stopped on the M1 heading northbound between junctions 44 and 45 near Leeds this afternoon (August 21).
According to National Highways, it comes as a result of an "ongoing incident" being attended by West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Shortly before 12.30pm, it was reported that drivers were facing 45-minute delays and three miles of congestion.
Motorway cameras showed police at the scene of the incident.
The northbound carriageway is being closed. Follow the blog below for live updates -
It posted the following on X at 12.25pm -
In an update at 12.31pm, National Highways confirmed that the road has been closed -
Pictures show police dealing with the incident
CCTV images from motorwaycameras.co.uk show police dealing with the ‘ongoing incident’ that is causing delays.
This pictures was taken from the M1 northbound at junction 45, Skelton Lake -
Traffic being released on hard shoulder
In an update, National Highways said: “Traffic within the closure is being released past the scene on the hard shoulder.”
Full diversion route
National Highways has signposted drivers along the following diversion route, as drivers continue to face 45-minute delays -
- Exit at J44 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A639 eastbound
- Continue to the roundabout with the A642 and take the second exit
- Remain on the A642 to J30 of the M62 and at the roundabout take the first exit
- Follow the M62 eastbound to J32a and bear left to join the A1(M) northbound
- Continue on the A1(M) northbound to J42 and exit
- At the junction roundabout take the first exit on to the A63 westbound
- At the next roundabout take the second exit to remain on the A63
- Follow the A63 westbound to J46 of the M1 and at the roundabout take the third exit to rejoin the M1
Driver rushed to hospital, ambulance service confirms
It has been confirmed that the driver of a car has been rushed to hospital.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle have attended a medical incident involving the occupant of a vehicle on the M1 near junction 45.
“One patient has been conveyed to hospital.”
Police said that the “medical episode” involved the driver of the car and that no other vehicles were involved.
Incident cleared and lanes reopen - although delays remain
National Highways has confirmed that the incident has been cleared after the disruption earlier today.
However, "long delays" of 45 minutes remain.
The update was confirmed on X -
As the incident has now been cleared, this live blog will now close.
