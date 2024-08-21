Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy motorway near Leeds has been closed as police deal with an ongoing incident.

Traffic was stopped on the M1 heading northbound between junctions 44 and 45 near Leeds this afternoon (August 21).

Police were seen on a CCTV traffic camera on the M1 northbound at junction 45. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

According to National Highways, it comes as a result of an "ongoing incident" being attended by West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Shortly before 12.30pm, it was reported that drivers were facing 45-minute delays and three miles of congestion.

Motorway cameras showed police at the scene of the incident.