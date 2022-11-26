M1 Leeds closure: Woman taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling from Robin Hood bridge
A woman has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling from a bridge in Leeds.
A police patrol officer found the woman on the wrong side of a bridge on Sharp Lane, Robin Hood, over the M1. The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 44 and 42.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A short time later, the woman fell from the bridge and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Her injuries are not described as life-threatening. The motorway was fully reopened at 12.44am.”
The Samaritans helpline operates 24 hours a day and can provide support on 116 123.