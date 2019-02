Have your say

A high-end Range Rover has been confiscated from a man who 'thought the rules don't apply to him.'

The luxury 4x4 - which appears to have tinted windows - was stopped in Ilkley.

The driver was found to be disqualified and to be travelling without insurance.

He has been summoned to appear at court and the vehicle has been seized.