One person has been seriously injured after a collision with a tree on Thursday.

Police were called to the Ring Road at Lower Wortley shortly before 6pm yesterday (November 16) to reports of a car crashing into a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injures.

West Yorkshire Police wrote in a statement: "Police were called to the Ring Road at Lower Wortley at 5.46pm yesterday (Thursday) after a car was in collision with a tree.