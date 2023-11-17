Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Lower Wortley Ring Road: Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Leeds

One person has been seriously injured after a collision with a tree on Thursday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
Police were called to the Ring Road at Lower Wortley shortly before 6pm yesterday (November 16) to reports of a car crashing into a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injures.

West Yorkshire Police wrote in a statement: "Police were called to the Ring Road at Lower Wortley at 5.46pm yesterday (Thursday) after a car was in collision with a tree.   

"The driver was taken to hospital and found to have serious injuries, which were not life threatening."

