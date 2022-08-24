Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The betting is on for who will take on the role of Love Island presenter after Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down after three seasons.

The 37-year-old has been presenting the ITV2 show since 2020, and announced her departure from the show on Instagram.

She said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.I hope I did you proud Caroline”

English TV and radio presenter Maya Jama is the current favourite with 2/1 and a 33.33% probability according to experts on OLBG.

The 2022 winner Ekin Su Culculoglu is also among the top five to present the show next year, with 6/1 and a 14.29% probability.

Other people predicted to have a shot at hosting include Rylan, Maura Higgins and Olivia Attwood.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has emerged as one of the early favourites to take over as presenter (Photo: ITV)

Love Island presenter betting odds according to OLBG

Maya Jama - Odds:2/1 - Probability: 33.33%

Maura Higgins - Odds:4/1 -Probability: 20.0%

Emily Atack -Odds: 6/1 - Probability: 14.29%

Ekin Su Culculoglu Odds: 6/1 - Probability: 14.29%

Rylan Clark-Neal - Odds: 10/1 - Probability: 9.09%

Rochelle Humes - Odds: 10/1 - Probability: 9.09%

Olivia Attwood - Odds: 10/1 -Probability: 9.09%

Kem Cetinay -Odds: 16/1 - Probability: 5.88%