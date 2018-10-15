Look Up Leeds: How Holbeck still rules city industry

Holbeck is enjoying a revolution. But it hasn’t been the only one.

Prior to the decline of industry and the controversy of the managed red light zone, it was a bustling centre of activity as mills thrived.

Marshall’s Mill, built by John Marshall, was started in the 1790s and became one of the largest employers in Leeds with more than 2,000 staff.

The impressive and imposing grade II listed building is recognisable by its large brick chimney and rows and rows of symmetrical windows over six floors.

A blue plaque was recently unveiled by Leeds Civic Society and with just 168 since 1987 it is in esteemed company.

However, over the last decade or so new industry and new life is sweeping over the Mill as a hub for creative and digital companies.

Current tenants include Arts Council England, footwear designer Sole Creative and True North TV productions.