Look North sofa challenge back on today - and presenters will be in Wakefield

The BBC Look North sofa will make its way from Pontefract to Pugneys today despite the wintry weather.

Presenters Amy Garcia, Harry Gration and Paul Hudson are celebrating the show's 50th anniversary with a Big 50 Sofa Challenge, pushing their television sofa around Yorkshire to raise money for Sport Relief.

They are taking the specially adapted sofa to 50 locations in just eight days.

The event began at Oakwell Hall on Thursday.

But yesterday's leg from Bradford to Haworth had to be postponed due to the snow.

Today, the trio are back to business in the Wakefield district.

They began their day at 9am in Pontefract and will reach North Featherstone at 10.30am.

They will then make their way to Fetaherstone for 11.5am, Nostell Priory for 12.45pm, Crofton for 2.15pm and Walton for 4pm, before finishing their day at pugneys Country Park at 6pm.