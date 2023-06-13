Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Lofthouse Hill Golf Club fire: Dramatic pictures show car ablaze as emergency services called to Leeds club

Dramatic pictures show a car ablaze outside a golf club in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The fire broke out at the edge of Lofthouse Hill Golf Club, off Leeds Road in Lofthouse, on the evening of Friday June 9. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm.

A resident who lives nearby said no one was injured, and praised the “quick response” of firefighters who put out the fire before it spread to their garage and vehicles – just metres away. They said the car had been abandoned for some time.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called out to a report of a car fire shortly before 10pm. Pictures show smoke billowing from the car as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters tackle the car blaze at Lofthouse Hill Golf Club on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)Firefighters tackle the car blaze at Lofthouse Hill Golf Club on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)
Firefighters tackle the car blaze at Lofthouse Hill Golf Club on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)

The golf club was hit by a devastating fire in 2021 which consumed a disused building, and was investigated as arson. The fire gutted 80% of the disused building as six pumps were used to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out shortly before 10pm on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)The fire broke out shortly before 10pm on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)
The fire broke out shortly before 10pm on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)
