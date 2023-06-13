The fire broke out at the edge of Lofthouse Hill Golf Club, off Leeds Road in Lofthouse, on the evening of Friday June 9. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10pm.

A resident who lives nearby said no one was injured, and praised the “quick response” of firefighters who put out the fire before it spread to their garage and vehicles – just metres away. They said the car had been abandoned for some time.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called out to a report of a car fire shortly before 10pm. Pictures show smoke billowing from the car as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters tackle the car blaze at Lofthouse Hill Golf Club on Friday (Photo: Mark Abbott)

The golf club was hit by a devastating fire in 2021 which consumed a disused building, and was investigated as arson. The fire gutted 80% of the disused building as six pumps were used to contain the blaze.