Local networking group hosting free mental health conference for businesses

Leeds Mindful Employer Network is hosting its 2024 conference “Creating Mentally Healthy Cultures for All”, inviting businesses big and small, from all sectors with an interest in staff mental wellbeing.

The network, running since 2013, is commissioned by Leeds City Council (Public Health) and led by local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, in partnership with local employers. It aims to bring local employers together to champion positive mental health at work.

Running Tuesday May 21, 9.15am-4.40pm, at Leeds Beckett University Carnegie School of Sport, the 2024 conference will help employers make workplaces as mentally healthy as they can be for everyone.

It will also look to increase confidence in talking about mental health at work and help tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace.

Leigh Staunton, Coordinator of Leeds Mindful Employer Network, said: “We’re really excited to bring another Leeds Mindful Employer Network conference to the city in 2024, having done the last conference virtually because of the pandemic.

“Mental wellbeing at work can be challenging. This is a great opportunity for employers to come together to discuss ways around these challenges and share ideas for creating cultures and embedding practices that enable all employees to thrive.

“We are looking forward to seeing our network members at this event and hope we can welcome a great many new faces to demonstrate their commitment and champion positive mental health at work.”

Panel discussions, workshops, wellbeing activities and networking sessions at the conference will cover a variety of themes such as: suicide prevention, neurodiversity and mental health, psychological safety, effective absence management, burnout, setting up staff peer support networks, parent-friendly policies and menopause support.

Sarah Swales, Deputy Director for Human Resources at Leeds Beckett University, said: “Being a Mindful Employer signatory signals our commitment to wellbeing and mental health and connects us with a network of other employers who are engaged with the same challenges and opportunities.

"Being part of the Leeds Mindful Employer network means we can work with, learn from, and support other employers in Leeds.

“As a university, our purpose is to make a positive difference to our students, staff and the wider community.

"We are a big organisation, and we have the space and environment to host such a big event and demonstrate our commitment to the Leeds Mindful Employer Network in this way.

"We’re proud to be able to offer our facilities and the time of our colleagues who are already working behind the scenes to make sure the event is a success.”

Lunch and refreshments provided. Full accessible event: wheelchair-friendly venue; hearing loops; gender-friendly toilets; quiet space; option to indicate accessibility needs when booking.