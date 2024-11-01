Police are searching for a missing Leeds woman who was last seen 67 days ago.

Loan-Thi Nguyen, 24, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on August 26 and reported missing on September 9.

Officers have conducted extensive searches and enquiries to locate her.

Police are searching for Loan-Thi Nguyen who was last seen in August 2024. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

She is described as very slim and of small build.

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, noting increased concern for her welfare.

A spokesperson said: "If you have information that may assist in locating Loan-Thi, please contact Leeds police on 101 or use the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1140 of September 9."