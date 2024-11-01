Loan-Thi Nguyen: Police ask public for information in search for missing Leeds woman last seen 67 days ago

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:07 BST
Police are searching for a missing Leeds woman who was last seen 67 days ago.

Loan-Thi Nguyen, 24, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on August 26 and reported missing on September 9.

Officers have conducted extensive searches and enquiries to locate her.

Police are searching for Loan-Thi Nguyen who was last seen in August 2024.placeholder image
Police are searching for Loan-Thi Nguyen who was last seen in August 2024. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

She is described as very slim and of small build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, noting increased concern for her welfare.

A spokesperson said: "If you have information that may assist in locating Loan-Thi, please contact Leeds police on 101 or use the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1140 of September 9."

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PolicePoliceLeedsMissing persons
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice