Loan-Thi Nguyen: Police ask public for information in search for missing Leeds woman last seen 67 days ago
Loan-Thi Nguyen, 24, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on August 26 and reported missing on September 9.
Officers have conducted extensive searches and enquiries to locate her.
She is described as very slim and of small build.
West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, noting increased concern for her welfare.
A spokesperson said: "If you have information that may assist in locating Loan-Thi, please contact Leeds police on 101 or use the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1140 of September 9."