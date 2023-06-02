Lloyds Bank to close in Leeds as banking group announces 53 closures - when it will close
A Lloyds Bank in Leeds will close later this year in another blow for the highstreet
Another bank in Leeds will shut its doors later this year after three major bank chains announced they will be making closures by 2024. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland announced on June 2 they will be closing 53 more branches across the UK this year in another blow for the highstreet.
The latest announcement means 21 Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland sites will close for good between September this year and May 2024. The news comes in addition to the 98 branches the banking group has already said will go this year - including 62 Lloyds, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites.
The announcement means Lloyds bank at Hunslet District Centre will close its doors for good in September. A spokesperson for the banking group told The Mirror the use of these 53 branches has fallen by an average of 55% in the last five years.
Some support has been put in place by banks for people that need help with online banking or who cannot reach a physical store. Some banks like Lloyds, offer a ‘mobile service’ which is set up on specific dates and times each month to give you access to support. Meanwhile, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” - which uses community venues once a bank has shut - is visiting your area.
We have rounded up all of the new closures announced by the group today (June 2).
Full list of new Lloyds closures
Gloucester, GL1 5SD - September 18, 2023
South Molton, EX36 3DA - September 19, 2023
Liphook, GU30 7AE - September 21, 2023
Hazlemere, HP15 7LN - September 21, 2023
Leeds, LS10 2AP - September 25, 2023
Bournemouth, BH10 7AY - September 27, 2023
Kidlington, OX5 2BP - September 28, 2023
Slough, SL1 4RD - October 5, 2023
Northampton, NN1 4EW - October 9, 2023
Brighouse, HD6 1RW - October 10, 2023
Kingsbridge, TQ7 1PN - October 11, 2023
Prenton, CH42 8PE, October 16, 2023
March, PE15 9JE - October 18, 2023
Llanishen, CF14 5EA - October 24, 2023
Cromer, NR27 9HZ - October 25, 2023
Formby, L37 4DR - October 30, 2023
Thirsk, YO7 1HB - October 31, 2023
North Walsham, NR28 9BP - November 7, 2023
St David's, SA62 6SE - November 27, 2023
Alresford, SO24 9AE - November 27, 2023
Pershore, WR10 1BD - February 20, 2024
Halifax new closures
Swiss Cottage, NW3 6LB - September 20, 2023
Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA - September 25, 2023
Southampton, SO15 3LS - September 26, 2023
Harborne, B17 9NE - September 26, 2023
Kingstanding, B44 9SU - September 27, 2023
Todmorden, OL14 5AE - September 28, 2023
Great Barr, B42 1TN - October 4, 2023
Craigavon, BT66 6AR - October 4, 2023
Feltham, TW13 4AU - October 5, 2023
Canvey Island, SS8 7AN - November 6, 2023
Malvern, WR14 2AE - November 6, 2023
Grantham, NG31 6PN - November 8, 2023
Leominster, HR6 8EP - November 13, 2023
Larne, BT40 1JE - November 14, 2023
Paignton, TQ3 3BD - November 28, 2023
Bank of Scotland new closures
Cupar, KY15 4BP - October 2, 2023
Fort Augustus, PH32 4AZ - October 5, 2023
Eyemouth, TD14 5JE - October 9, 2023
Ballater, AB35 5QP - October 11, 2023
Duns, TD11 3ED - October 16, 2023
Braemar, AB35 5YP - October 17, 2023
Ullapool, IV26 2TY - October 23, 2023
Aberfoyle, FK8 3UG - October 24, 2023
Newcastleton, TD9 0QD - October 31, 2023
Dunkeld, PH8 0AL - December 5, 2023
Falkland, KY15 7BZ - December 5, 2023
Cumnock, KA18 1LF - February 12, 2024
Crieff, PH7 4DN - February 12, 2024
Jedburgh, TD8 6DQ - February 14, 2024
Girvan, KA26 9EU - February 21, 2024
Dunbar, EH42 1ER - May 21, 2024
Aviemore, PH22 1RH - May 21, 2024