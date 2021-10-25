Live updates as crash closes A64 York Road causing traffic chaos in Leeds
Police closed the A64 York Road this morning after a man was hit by a bus.
It happened on the eastbound carriageway, near Go Outdoors, at about 10.45am.
The man received treatment for his injuries on the roadside, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Last updated: Monday, 25 October, 2021, 12:13
Breaking: Statement from West Yorkshire Police
The road has now reopened.
Bus services diverting
Huge queues building in Leeds city centre
The crash is causing traffic chaos in Leeds this morning.
The eastbound carriageway is closed near Go Outdoors, the AA reports, with large queues building on the Inner Ring Road.
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.