Live updates as crash closes A64 York Road causing traffic chaos in Leeds

Police closed the A64 York Road this morning after a man was hit by a bus.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:16 pm
The location of the crash on the A64(M), near Go Outdoors (Photo: Google)

It happened on the eastbound carriageway, near Go Outdoors, at about 10.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man received treatment for his injuries on the roadside, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Scroll down for live updates on this incident.

Live updates: A64 York Road closed after man hit by a bus

Last updated: Monday, 25 October, 2021, 12:13

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 12:13

Breaking: Statement from West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the road was closed after man was hit by a bus.

It happened near Go Outdoors at about 10.45am.

The man received treatment for his injuries on the roadside, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The road has now reopened.

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 11:50

Bus services diverting

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 11:36

Huge queues building in Leeds city centre

The crash is causing traffic chaos in Leeds this morning.

The eastbound carriageway is closed near Go Outdoors, the AA reports, with large queues building on the Inner Ring Road.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident.

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 11:33

The A64(M), York Road, is closed due to a crash

Home
Page 1 of 1