Live updates as A64 near Tadcaster closed in both directions as crane catches fire

The A64 near Tadcaster is closed in both directions after a crane caught fire.

By Joe Cooper
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:36 am

Emergency services are on the scene and drivers face several miles of queues.

Follow below for live updates.

A crane has caught fire on the A64 (photo: @MCharlton83 / Twitter).

Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 11:09

    Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 11:09

    The westbound carriageway is now open - but the eastbound carriageway remains closed for the rest of the day

    Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 09:36

    Nearby residents advised to keep windows closed

    Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 09:36

    Video from the scene

    Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 09:35

    The A64 is closed in both directions

