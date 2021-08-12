Live updates as A64 near Tadcaster closed in both directions as crane catches fire
The A64 near Tadcaster is closed in both directions after a crane caught fire.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:36 am
Emergency services are on the scene and drivers face several miles of queues.
Follow below for live updates.
Live updates as A64 closed in both directions as crane catches fire
Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 11:09
The westbound carriageway is now open - but the eastbound carriageway remains closed for the rest of the day
Nearby residents advised to keep windows closed
Video from the scene
The A64 is closed in both directions
Page 0 of 1