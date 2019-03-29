LIVE: Toby Nye's mother Stacey Worsley avoids jail after defrauding £100,000 from son's treatment fund

The mother of tragic Leeds youngster Toby Nye was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years at Leeds Crown Court today for defrauding thousands of pounds from the fund set up for the six-year-old's cancer treatment.

Stacey Worsley, of Osmondthorpe, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to a count of fraud. It's after the 32-year-old took £100,000 from the cash raised by Leeds United and members of the community to fund treatment not available on the NHS for Toby's cancer. Please refresh for the latest updates from court.