Live police scene and Leeds road blocked after man taken to hospital

A police investigation is underway this morning after a man was taken to hospital and a road in Leeds was closed.

LATEST UPDATE: - Man injured in suspected 'drive-by' shooting in Armley, Leeds





Tong Road is currently cordoned of by police and an investigation has been launched after a man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Friday (August 3) morning.

The man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We received reports of an injured man on Tong Road in Armley this morning.

"He was taken to hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening and the road in still closed as an investigation has been launched."

West Yorkshire Police are urging the public to find alternative routes this morning and have made public transport services aware.

