One lane of the M62 is closed as we approach the morning rush hour.

There are reports of heavy traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 28 for the A650 Dewsbury Road and junction 27 for the A650 Gelderd Road.

Lane one of four is currently closed.

Strong winds have been causing problems on the M62 this morning, with motorists being warned to be aware and speed ristrictions set at 50mph.

