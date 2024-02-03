Live as emergency services rush to scene of M1 crash near Leeds with delays expected
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash between two cars on a busy motorway near Leeds, causing delays for commuters.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision, on the M1 heading northbound, has resulted in the closure of two out of four lanes.
National Highways Yorkshire has reported that the crash happened between Junction 40 (Wakefield) and Junction 41 (M62 Lofthouse Interchange).
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Recovery is ongoing at the scene.
In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for National Highways said at 3.35pm: "There's now a 20 minute delay on approach so allow extra journey time."
The Yorkshire Evening Post will bring you live updates on this incident below -
LIVE as delays expected on M1 following crash near Leeds
Emergency services rush to crash on M1
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M1 near Leeds, which is causing delays this afternoon.
Two out of four lanes are closed heading Northbound between Junction 40 (Wakefield) and Junction 41 (M62 Lofthouse Interchange) following the collision between two cars.
A statement from National Highways Yorkshire said that recovery is ongoing at the scene.
In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: "There's now a 20 minute delay on approach so allow extra journey time."
West Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.