Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M1 near Leeds, which is causing delays this afternoon.

Two out of four lanes are closed heading Northbound between Junction 40 (Wakefield) and Junction 41 (M62 Lofthouse Interchange) following the collision between two cars.

A statement from National Highways Yorkshire said that recovery is ongoing at the scene.

In a statement on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson said: "There's now a 20 minute delay on approach so allow extra journey time."