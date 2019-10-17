Little Tokyo review - where east meets west

Profiteroles at Little Tokyo

Although not yet accepted everywhere, it seems like the tide is turning and it is no longer that unusual to see a whole section on a menu dedicated to meat and dairy-free dining.

And so, after looking at their online menu it was decided that Little Tokyo was deserving of a visit from a small but mixed group of vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters.

Little Tokyo has been a mainstay of local Japanese cuisine for almost two decades - it celebrates its 20th anniversary next year and was one of the first Japanese restaurants in Yorkshire.

The interior of Little Tokyo

A booking was made via the third-party online booking portal and confirmation received although when we arrived there was no record of it - luckily we managed to get a table 10 minutes after our original time.

First impressions?

The restaurant is tucked away down a side street just behind Debenhams but is easy to spot - courtesy of the lifesize geisha-girl models outside the door with holes to stick your head out of for a selfie or two.

The interior is dark with fairy lights and prints on the wall: a pond full of Koi carp and a waterfall and fountain to add interest.

Little Tokyo Leeds

The atmosphere on the Friday night we visited was lively but not rowdy and there were a mix of couples and families enjoying themselves. Capacity is 100 seated over two floors.

Our table by the window was carved from a massive piece of tree, complete with knots and holes making for an uneven surface, so care had to be taken where we put our glasses.

Apparently it was handmade by the owner of the restaurant, which is most impressive.

Chairs are made of heavy metal and not particularly comfortable.

A bento box at Little Tokyo

The staff dress in traditional kimonos and carry tablets for taking orders. They are all very cheerful and eager to please.

However, it was some time before our drinks order was taken and it took three requests for a glass of water to be brought to the table.

A bottle of wine was presented with the cork removed and there was much confusion over a requested gin and lemonade - not a good start.

Our meals came quickly, you could say a bit too quickly, and the offer to bring the bill came as the main course dishes were being cleared away - we felt under pressure to leave but stood our ground and ordered desserts.

What’s the menu like?

The menu is extensive and caters for a wide range of tastes. What was particularly refreshing was the separate vegetarian and vegan section at the back with plenty of choices.

Starters are priced from £3.99 for a deep-fried sushi button to £12.99 for a sharing starter collection.

Mains are from £8.20 and include soup noodles - don’t be afraid to slurp - shallow stir-fried noodles; sushi and sashimi, Japanese curry and rice, salads and side orders. The special teriyaki 28-day Yorkshire sourced sirloin steak is £17.99 and pan-fried sea-bass fillet £13.99.

Eighteen different Bento boxes are available. These are six-compartment wooden boxes filled with rice with sesame topping, vegetable tempura, dipping sauce, dressed salad, fruit and meat or vegetarian option

.

Now onto the food

In a bid to experience as many types of food as we could in one sitting we had a couple of sharing platters between the four of us for starters - one vegan, the other meat based.

The meat version comprised of spring rolls, spare ribs, dumplings, sushi buttons, fish balls, and prawn crackers while the vegetarians had avocado tempura, spring rolls, vegan chicken skewers, fried tofu steak, sushi buttons and spinach leaf.

There were mixed reactions. On balance it was decided the vegetarian version was the better option. The two meat eaters complained there was hardly any meat on the spare ribs and the crackers were soggy, whereas the vegetarian and vegan pronounced everything cooked to perfection. Particular praise was reserved for the vegan chicken which was deemed to be quite excellent.

The same premise was adopted for the main courses - we all had a bento box; duck with mango, chicken katsu, vegan teriyaki and tofu steak.

The tempura vegetables were firm and crunchy with a light coating, the rice just the right side of sticky and the salads crisp with a tangy dressing. The duck and chicken were plentiful, the vegetarian praised the vegan teriyaki but the vegan was not particularly impressed with the tofu steak which was searingly hot and not very tasty.

Room for dessert?

Not a lot of choice here with only three desserts on the menu - all homemade - so we went for one of each and shared when we could.

Coffee jelly, a Japanese staple, must be an acquired taste, as we all tried it and were unimpressed

The profiteroles were a decadent choice - deep-fried and gorgeous - and the brownies moist and tasty.

And the drinks?

We ordered a bottle of malbec at £16.49 and a gin and lemonade at £5.50 with tap water all round

How much was the bill? Was it value for money?

Total bill for four including drinks was £117.32, so good value for money.

Factfile: Little Tokyo

Address: 24 Central Rd, Leeds LS1 6DE

Telephone: 0113 243 9090

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday: noon to 10pm; Friday and Saturday: noon to 11pm

Website: http://littletokyoleeds.co.uk/

Scores

Food 7/10

Value 8 /10

Atmosphere 8 /10