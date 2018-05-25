LISTED: All the council and social housing charges issued to tenants by Leeds City Council in 2018

Have your say

Moving house? Thinking of a change? These are the charges relating to council housing which can be issued by Leeds City Council in 2018-19.

The information, published by Leeds Council on its website, lists all the charges which a council housing/social housing tenant can face during the administration of renting a property or moving out.

-> Million pound home sales on the rise in Leeds

Housing management

Rent References - £57.78 per tenant for 'provision of tenant references to support mortgage applications/moves to the private sector.

Key Fob - £6.64 for a lost/damaged key fob

Lost keys; multi-lock: £11.02 - charge for lost/damaged additional keys

Immigration Letters - £52.21 - To provide a letter confirming tenant's identity, address and tenancy details that could be used as supporting evidence in an immigration case

Washer/Dryer tokens - £1.41 each

-> How you could be fined £480 if your children miss school in Leeds

Home Ownership

Management fee - leaseholders - £97

Legal fees in relation to service charge loans (minimum amount) £250

Right to buy enquiries - £130.99

Garage sites

Hire of garage site - £90.30 per year

Hire of garage site - non tenants : £108.36 per year

Staff time charges - Clerical - £37.82 per hour

Supervisory - £67.24 per hour

Service charges

Multi-storey flat £6.89 per week

Low/medium rise flat - £3.12 per week

Sheltered bungalow - £6 per week

Sheltered housing support - £13 per week