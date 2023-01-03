News you can trust since 1890
List of 83 unclaimed estates in Leeds that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in Leeds that are waiting for someone to inherit - here’s what they are.

By Chelsie Sewell
5 minutes ago - 2 min read

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Leeds. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes  forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Leeds

  1.  Arnold
  2. Atha
  3. Avalon
  4. Browne
  5. Bryll
  6. Burnham
  7. Burton
  8. Butler
  9. Dudley
  10. Carter
  11. Catton
  12. Channell
  13. Chapman
  14. Clifford
  15. Cooke
  16. Cooper
  17. Crawley
  18. Curtis
  19. Czepello
  20. Czyz
  21. Davies
  22. Davis
  23. Devlin
  24. Dickinson
  25. Garnett
  26. Gilles
  27. Gilmore
  28. Gilroy
  29. Goodwin
  30. Grange
  31. Habshaw
  32. Hamill
  33. Ingledew
  34. Isaacs
  35. Jackson
  36. Jackson-Ward
  37. Woodson
  38. James
  39. Jones
  40. Lofthouse
  41. Lonsborough
  42. Love
  43. Mackie
  44. Maczak
  45. Mann
  46. McBride
  47. McDermott
  48. McKean
  49. McKeown
  50. McLaren
  51. Misciw
  52. Moore
  53. Morris
  54. Mullan
  55. Mullen
  56. Murphy
  57. Murray
  58. O’Brien
  59. O’Hosi
  60. O’Shea
  61. O’Sullivan
  62. Podola
  63. Pollitt
  64. Pylypenko
  65. Quinn
  66. Raudsepp
  67. Rhodes
  68. Rooney
  69. Routledge
  70. Samuel
  71. Scott
  72. Sheriden
  73. Singh
  74. Smith
  75. Voulgaris
  76. Vukotic
  77. Wilcox
  78. Williams
  79. Wilson
  80. Winfield
  81. Winter
  82. Wood
  83. Wright

How to claim an unclaimed estate

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.

