Lions raise thousands through Garforth Santa tour
Father Christmas and his team visited countless streets during December, in rain, ice, snow, hail, wind and even some sunshine, raising more than £13,200- all of which will be spent supporting the community.
Lion President Martin Egginton said: "We are delighted with this year‘s Christmas fundraising.
"Even in difficult times, local people never let us down and the tremendous amount of money we have raised is a reflection of their generosity.
"I would like to thank all the members who took part, our excellent local volunteers who supplement our numbers to ensure we could visit so many streets and our activities coordinator Lion Dave Hill who worked incredibly hard pulling everything together."
Garforth and District Lions Club is a part of Lions Clubs International, the largest service organisation in the world with 48,000 clubs worldwide and 1.4 million members, all raising money for local and international good causes.