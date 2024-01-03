Lions raise thousands through Garforth Santa tour

Garforth and District Lions Club took their ever-popular Santa collection across the district, raising money for local good causes.

Father Christmas and his team visited countless streets during December, in rain, ice, snow, hail, wind and even some sunshine, raising more than £13,200- all of which will be spent supporting the community.

Lion President Martin Egginton said: "We are delighted with this year‘s Christmas fundraising.

"Even in difficult times, local people never let us down and the tremendous amount of money we have raised is a reflection of their generosity.

Santa and his team visited countless streets in Garforth in December

"I would like to thank all the members who took part, our excellent local volunteers who supplement our numbers to ensure we could visit so many streets and our activities coordinator Lion Dave Hill who worked incredibly hard pulling everything together."