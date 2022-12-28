Crews were alerted to the fire at the property in Lingfield Garth, Moortown, at about 10.30pm last night (Tuesday).

Three quarters of the first floor flat, which was above a parade of shops on the Lingfield estate, was involved in the blaze. A total of six fire crews were called out to the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said today.

“Crews confirmed all persons were accounted for,” the service added. They extinguished the blaze despite there being “exposure risks” to two sides of the property. Fire crews from Moortown, Cookridge, Leeds, Killingbeck, Hunslet and Bradford fire stations all attended the incident.