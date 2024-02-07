Linden Service Station Beeston: Woman taken to hospital with broken leg after being hit by car outside Leeds petrol station
A woman was taken to hospital with a broken leg after a crash with a car outside a petrol station in Leeds on Tuesday.
Police received a report just before 7pm yesterday (February 7), of a crash outside the Linden Service Station on Dewsbury Road in Beeston.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and found the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.
The female pedestrian had broken her leg and was taken to hospital for further treatment.
There were no other injuries reported.