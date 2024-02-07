Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Linden Service Station Beeston: Woman taken to hospital with broken leg after being hit by car outside Leeds petrol station

A woman was taken to hospital with a broken leg after a crash with a car outside a petrol station in Leeds on Tuesday.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report just before 7pm yesterday (February 7), of a crash outside the Linden Service Station on Dewsbury Road in Beeston.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers attended the scene and found the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The female pedestrian had broken her leg and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

There were no other injuries reported.

Related topics:PoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceHospitalBeestonService station