Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Lime Pit Lane Stanley: Police confirm man’s body found at Wakefield address with enquiries ongoing

Police were called to a Wakefield address on Monday to a report of a deceased man.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police were called to Lime Pit Lane in Stanley at 2.15pm on Monday, October 16, to a report that a man had been found dead at the location.

Officers attended the scene and have confirmed that the body of a man was found at the address.

They have been making enquiries at the scene but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceWakefieldPolice