Lime Pit Lane Stanley: Police confirm man’s body found at Wakefield address with enquiries ongoing
Police were called to a Wakefield address on Monday to a report of a deceased man.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Lime Pit Lane in Stanley at 2.15pm on Monday, October 16, to a report that a man had been found dead at the location.
Officers attended the scene and have confirmed that the body of a man was found at the address.
They have been making enquiries at the scene but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.