Light night spectacular will blend cutting edge science and history

a breathtaking fusion of modern art and cutting edge science will be projected onto the historic facade of Leeds Civic Hall as the highlight of this year’s Light Night Leeds.

The theatrical showcase of illuminations around the city takes place in October and the ‘piece de resistance’ is currently being worked on by a team of international artists, who will use the Georgian building’s distinctive, white facade as a canvas to explore the relationship between technology and nature.

Entitled Chaos, the piece has been inspired by The University of Leeds’s research into quantum chaos and aims to reimagine complex physics through a stunning combination of light, sound and movement. It is being created by Spanish digital studio Hotaru Visual Guerrilla which is based in San Sebastian in Basque Country and has previously shown work in Germany, Russia and Japan.

Speaking about their first Leeds venture, artist Jone Vizcaino said: “Throughout the universe, there are systems that, despite being chaotic, tend to naturally become ordered and we can say that life itself is an expression of self-organizing systems.

“This piece explores the beauty of chaos through light, sound and movement. With a combination of abstract forms, we will transform the architecture of the Leeds Civic Hall.

“We were very attracted to the idea of working in an architecture with such a classic structure that we could transform into something new. We’ve never visited Leeds, but we have heard that it has an amazing independent DIY art culture which attracts us a lot.”

The Civic Hall projection will be one of more than 50 installations - featuring light, sound and dance - spread across some of Leeds city centre’s most recognisable locations on October 4 and 5, including Victoria Gate, The Queens Hotel, Kirkgate Market and Leeds Town Hall.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: “Over the past 14 years, Light Night Leeds has continued to evolve, growing into an event of such impressive ambition, and creativity that it has become one of the benchmarks for culture and innovation both in Leeds and beyond.

“At a time when social change and inclusion is such a prominent subject, this year’s theme of progress and innovation also has particular poignancy. We hope that the event is not only a celebration of culture and artistic endeavour, but also one of the unity diversity and collective civic pride which are part of the foundation of Leeds.”

Light Night Leeds takes place on October 4 and 5 from 6pm until 11pm.