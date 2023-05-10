Lidl has released images of its new 35-acre distribution centre in Leeds after announcing the plans yesterday (May 9). The new centre is set to create hundreds of new jobs in the area and will be part of the retailer’s multi-million-pound planned investment plan.

Lidl has submitted plans to Leeds City Council for a 54,000m2 build in Gildersome Leeds, to represent a significant investment and showcase Lidl’s commitment to fostering local economic growth. The new centre could create 400 jobs for local people if they’re approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After announcing the plans, Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our ambitious warehouse plans demonstrate our commitment to investing not only in our distribution network but the country as a whole. An RDC in Leeds would be a great addition to the North, while we continue to keep a lookout for new sites in the South.

Lidl releases images of huge new distribution centre to open in Gildersome, Leeds - see what it looks like

“In the last five years we have opened over 240,000m2 of warehouse space and invested over £700m, but we need more space and people to help us meet our growth targets. We’ve built an impressive store portfolio across the country and our vision to have over 1,100 stores in Great Britain remains unchanged.”

Lidl has focussed on regional operational expansion over the last five years by opening four RDCs in Motherwell, Peterborough, Doncaster and a second site in Belvedere. These three sites alone have collectively created over 1,400 jobs for people across the country.

The new plans for Leeds come after Lidl released a list of more than 1,000 locations across the country where it is looking to expand as the supermarket continues to grow - with 18 desired sites in Leeds.

Another CGI image of what the site in Leeds could look like

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer, Lidl GB said: “Demand for Lidl has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more throughout 2023.”

Another CGI image of the site

Lidl jobs - how to apply

Lidl GB also announced that it is recruiting over 1,500 warehouse colleagues across its existing regional distribution centre (RDC) network across the country. New recruits will earn a minimum of £11 an hour outside of London.

All new jobs will be permanent and include full and part-time positions, which will see pay increase up to £12.00 and £13.00 with length of service, depending on location. To make it as easy as possible for warehouse candidates to secure roles, Lidl will be holding recruitment open days across its RDCs, with the option for successful candidates to sign contracts on the day.

New recruits will earn a minimum of £11 an hour outside of London. All new jobs will be permanent and include full and part-time positions, which will see pay increases up to £12 and £13 with length of service, depending on location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad