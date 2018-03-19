Lidl issue recall after salmonella discovery

Budget supermarket giant Lidl has issued an urgent recall after a deadly infection was found in a sample of one food product.

The recall affects their Golden Sun Organic Amaranth, which is produced by Estyria Naturprodukte GmbH, after a 500g sample pack was detected with salmonella.

As salmonella may pose a risk to health, Lidl advise customers not to consume the product and say the product is being recalled as a precaution.

If you have bought the product you can return it to a Lidl UK store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Other Golden Sun products are not affected by this recall. Any customers with queries or concerns are advised contact customer services on 0370 444 1234

Meanwhile, Aldi are asking customers not use the mini fryer which is made by Ambiano, with the Aldi code 95760.

The supermarket says that as a precautionary measure, they have recalled all three colour variants due to a potential electrical fault.

Mini fryers should be returned to the nearest store where a full refund will be issued, if your product has any of these barcodes: 20072452; 20072476 and 20072469.

For further information, Aldi are advising customers to visit www.aldi.co.uk or contact customer.service@aldi.co.uk.