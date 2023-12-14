Lidgett Lane Gledhow: Woman found dead at Leeds address with one man taken to hospital
Police rushed to an address in Leeds on Thursday where a woman was found dead.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to a property on Lidgett Lane in the Gledhow area of Leeds shortly after 8.35am this morning (December 14) after a report of concern for safety.
One woman was confirmed to have sadly died at the scene, while two men also at the property received treatment at the scene.
One of the males were taken to hospital for treatment on an unrelated matter, and their condition is not thought to be life threatening.
West Yorkshire Police is not treating the incident at suspicious.