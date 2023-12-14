Police rushed to an address in Leeds on Thursday where a woman was found dead.

Emergency services were called to a property on Lidgett Lane in the Gledhow area of Leeds shortly after 8.35am this morning (December 14) after a report of concern for safety.

One woman was confirmed to have sadly died at the scene, while two men also at the property received treatment at the scene.

One of the males were taken to hospital for treatment on an unrelated matter, and their condition is not thought to be life threatening.