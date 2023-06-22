Leeds Youth Music Festival celebrates with spectacular concert at Leeds Arena

The City of Leeds Youth Orchestra (CLYO).

The annual event, led by Leeds Music Education Partnership (LMEP), showcases the talent of young musicians from across Leeds.

In collaboration with Leeds 2023, the concert featured performances from a wide range of youth music groups, including the City of Leeds Youth Orchestra, a 400-plus strong schools’ choir, and Leeds Youth Jazz Rock Orchestra, plus appearances from Leeds Junior Conservatoire and DJ School UK.

A spokesperson said: "These groups are from schools and music organisations throughout the Leeds area and represent the very best of the city's young musical talent.

“The concert was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of these young musicians, who have spent countless hours rehearsing and perfecting their craft.”

The showcase performance was also hoped to inspire others to get involved in music.

Paula Brookes, Head of Service said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our young musicians to perform on a world-class stage, and to share their incredible talent with the wider community."

The celebration concert was a fitting finale to this year's festival.