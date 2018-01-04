Leeds Yates bar could become ‘Aussie dream’ themed Walkabout

A popular spot for revellers in Leeds could be refurbished to evoke “the Aussie dream” after a planning application has been submitted.

The owner of Yates on Woodhouse Lane, Stonegate Pubs, wants to transform the city centre bar into an Australia-themed Walkabout

Planning papers submitted with a new application to Leeds City Council read: “After Stonegate Pubs acquisition of Walkabout they have looked to increase the number of Walkabout sites in major towns and cities, especially where there is a healthy student population. Stonegate are keen to invest in their estate and 43 Woodhouse Lane has been identified as an ideal site for the new brand Walkabout.

“The works will rejuvenate the inside, whilst retaining the architectural interest and details of the external façade.

“The intention is to work with the character of the building whilst reflecting the laid back and party aura perceived of living the Aussie dream.”

The building is partly Grade II-listed.

A previous Walkabout bar in Leeds, around the corner on Cookridge Street, closed in 2013.