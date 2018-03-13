Leeds woman, 75, dies after collision outside Bowling Green pub in Otley

A woman has died after being involved in a crash in Otley.

The collision, which happened at about 1.20pm, took place in Bondgate, outside the Bowling Green pub, on March 6.

A Ford Mondeo was involved in the collision with a 75-year-old woman, from Leeds, who was crossing the road a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

The force today confirmed that the woman, who was taken to hospital, has now died of her injuries.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Ann Drury, from the force's Major Collision Enquiries Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who perhaps saw the lady or the car, shortly before the collision occurred or who might have dash-cam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.