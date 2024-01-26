Leeds Winter Coat Appeal makes last call for donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Items can be donated can be made at more than 40 public donation points across Leeds and the final date for donations is Friday January 26.

Coats and winter clothing will be available from 27 collection points until the end of February. Details of donation and collection points can be found on the Zero Waste Leeds website - www.zerowasteleeds.org.uk

Zero Waste Leeds is aiming to distribute more than 6500 items of winter clothing, to match last year’s total and ensure even more people can access warm clothing during the coldest months.

There are more than 40 donation points across Leeds, including leisure centres and community hubs.

More than 5000 coats and items of winter clothing have been distributed so far since the appeal started in October and Zero Waste Leeds is hoping to reach more than 6500 this year.

Gill Coupland from Zero Waste Leeds said: “People in Leeds are so generous and we are so thankful that people can and do want to help.

"We’ve seen a real increase in donations since Christmas and as temperatures have dropped below zero - people have been having a good clear out and passed on items to those who need them.

“We would love to be able to distribute more than 6500 items for this appeal, so we’re asking people to have one last rummage around in cupboards and drawers - and ask friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues - to find good quality items of winter clothing that can be donated.

"These can be taken along to more than 40 donation points, including community hubs and leisure centres, over the next week, so that we can pass them on to those who need them this winter.”

Last year’s Winter Coat Appeal saw Zero Waste Leeds distribute over 6,500 items of free winter clothing across the city, helping to reduce waste and saving people over £132,000 that could be spent on other essentials.

As well as winter coats for adults, children and babies, Zero Waste Leeds is also appealing for people to donate other great quality items of winter clothing that they no longer want or need, including hats, gloves and scarves, waterproof clothing, fleeces.

This year Zero Waste Leeds is also asking for donations of baby cot sleeping bags, snow suits for young children and babies, and footmuffs to keep babies and children warm in their prams and buggies and is collaborating with Leeds Baby Bank to ensure these items are distributed to families who need them.

Gill Coupland concluded: “The cost of living crisis has hit families hard and priorities have had to change.

"For many families in Leeds, paying bills or buying food has had to take priority over buying a new winter coat. Sharing thousands of donated, good quality winter coats across the city means we can help ease some of the financial pressure.

“Freeing up unworn coats from the back of cupboards and wardrobes and passing them on is also so much more sustainable than buying new.