Leeds will be hotter than Barcelona today

Temperatures begin to rise

The weather of late has seen mild temperatures and more frequent sunshine, and today Leeds is set to be hotter than the Spanish city of Barcelona.

This morning will be cloudy at first, until sunny spells begin from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

Meanwhile, the popular city break destination of Barcelona will see bright, unbroken sunshine throughout the morning, with the temperature reaching 13C by 12pm.

Bright sunshine and warm temperatures

Leeds will then see bright, unbroken sunshine during most of the afternoon, before some small periods of cloud at around 4pm.

According to the Met Office, the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 15C by 1pm and remaining at this temperature for the rest of the afternoon.

The Met Office said that today in Yorkshire it will feel “pleasantly warm in the sunnier spots.”

In contrast, Barcelona will only increase in temperature slightly today, reaching its peak of 14C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Mild evening

Leeds will then see the sunshine return until around 7pm, remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will be 12C throughout the evening and 10C overnight.

Barcelona will also see bright sunshine until around 7pm tonight, remaining clear and dry for the rest of the evening.

The temperature in the Spanish city will dip to 9C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 5C.